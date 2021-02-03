66-Year-Old Woman Crossing Street Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in South LA

Police Wednesday were investigating a fatal-hit-and-run crash that left a 66-year-old woman dead in South Los Angeles.

The crash occurred about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Main and 97th streets, in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said a vehicle described as a white pickup truck with wood paneling was traveling south on Main Street when it struck the woman, who was walking west on 97th Street out of a crosswalk.

The truck then fled, continuing south before turning east onto 98th Street, according to police.

The woman, whose name has not been publicly released, was taken to a hospital, where she died, LAPD said.

"The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and render aid or identify themselves as required by California law,'' the department said in a statement, adding that a $50,000 reward is available to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect, or to a civil resolution.

Tipsters can call South Traffic Division detectives at 323-421-2500 or report information anonymously at 800-222-8477, LAPD said.