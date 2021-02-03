South LA

66-Year-Old Woman Crossing Street Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in South LA

Authorities said a vehicle described as a white pickup truck with wood paneling was traveling south on Main Street when it struck the woman, who was walking west on 97th Street out of a crosswalk.

By City News Service

Police tape
Getty Images

Police Wednesday were investigating a fatal-hit-and-run crash that left a 66-year-old woman dead in South Los Angeles.

The crash occurred about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Main and 97th streets, in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The truck then fled, continuing south before turning east onto 98th Street, according to police.

The woman, whose name has not been publicly released, was taken to a hospital, where she died, LAPD said.

"The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and render aid or identify themselves as required by California law,'' the department said in a statement, adding that a $50,000 reward is available to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect, or to a civil resolution.

Tipsters can call South Traffic Division detectives at 323-421-2500 or report information anonymously at 800-222-8477, LAPD said.

