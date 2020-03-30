69-Year-Old Inmate Dies in OC Jail, Coronavirus Test Pending

A 69-year-old inmate at the Central Men's Jail in Santa Ana died after possibly contracting the coronavirus, the Orange County Sheriff's Department announced Monday night.

The man was pronounced dead about 3 p.m. Sunday at a hospital where he was taken on Friday from the jail "due to medical issues resulting from underlying health issues," OCSD Public Affairs Director Carrie Braun said.

The man was tested for COVID-19 but results are pending, according to Braun.

He was booked at the Orange County Jail on Jan. 24 for violating probation and possessing narcotics, according to Braun. His name was not released.