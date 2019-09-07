Some 7-11 locations in Los Angeles are playig classical music from a speaker under their sign to prevent people from loitering on the property, (Published 4 hours ago)

With Los Angeles' large homeless community, many businesses deal with the issue of homeless people loitering outside of their stores.

Some 7-Eleven stores in the LA area are using an interesting way to help combat this issue: they started playing loud classical music outside their stores.

Franchise owners at a 7-Eleven in North Hollywood said that some homeless people outside their store have been causing some problems and scaring some customers away.

One clerk decided to try using the loud classical music to drive them away and she said it seems to be working.

"Now it's very busy, its more busy since the music and there are less homeless people," said Sandra Andrade, a 7-Eleven store clerk.

Their location also has a sign outside that asks customers to "say 'no' to panhandlers" as a way to keep themselves and the neighboring community safe.

Not everyone views this as a positive solution to loitering.

Some critics disagree with this tactic and believe that by using this music to drive away the homeless community, it sends a negative message that certain people are not welcome in the establishment.