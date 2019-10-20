At Least 9 Injured After Suspected DUI Crash Into Hydrant Causes Roof Collapse

A car crash that sheared a hydrant and led to a roof collapse in Canoga Park resulted in at least nine people being injured on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

At least nine people were injured, including four with potentially life threatening injuries, after a suspected DUI car crash in Canoga Park Sunday resulted in a sheared hydrant that led to a roof collapse, police and fire authorities said.

The crash took place in the 20900 block of Sherman Way around 8:51 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

At least two cars were involved in the suspected DUI crash, and Newschopper4 Bravo observed two vehicles with significant damage.

Police at the scene said the female suspected DUI driver failed a breathalyzer test and blew double the legal limit.

There was no immediate information on age, gender or condition of the people involved.