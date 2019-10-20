At Least 9 Injured After Suspected DUI Crash Into Hydrant Causes Roof Collapse - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

At Least 9 Injured After Suspected DUI Crash Into Hydrant Causes Roof Collapse

By Darsha Philips and Shahan Ahmed

Published Oct 20, 2019 at 10:15 PM | Updated at 10:28 PM PDT on Oct 20, 2019

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Be the Toast of the Breeders’ Cup
    NBCLA
    A car crash that sheared a hydrant and led to a roof collapse in Canoga Park resulted in at least nine people being injured on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

    At least nine people were injured, including four with potentially life threatening injuries, after a suspected DUI car crash in Canoga Park Sunday resulted in a sheared hydrant that led to a roof collapse, police and fire authorities said.

    The crash took place in the 20900 block of Sherman Way around 8:51 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

    At least two cars were involved in the suspected DUI crash, and Newschopper4 Bravo observed two vehicles with significant damage.

    Police at the scene said the female suspected DUI driver failed a breathalyzer test and blew double the legal limit.

    There was no immediate information on age, gender or condition of the people involved.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices