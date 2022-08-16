Woman Starts Fire in 7-Eleven After Piling Items in Front of Entrance

A woman was arrested after holing up inside a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles' Mid-Wilshire area, stacking merchandise in front of the entrance and starting a fire inside the store.

The standoff began at about 9:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South La Brea Avenue. Authorities responded to reports of a disturbance at the store and discovered a woman armed with a knife piling items against the front door.

Video showed flames erupting from inside the store later Monday night. Flames caused extensive damage inside the store and near the entrance.

Police eventually took the woman into custody.

No injuries were reported.

A store employee was rescued from the burning store by arriving Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters, who quickly extinguished the fire.