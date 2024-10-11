7-Eleven owners back Prop 36 with $1 million check following wave of robberies

7-Eleven owners, city officials and law enforcement rallied together Thursday to support Prop 36, after a string of brazen smash-and-grab robberies.

From Anaheim to Pico-Robertson, 7-Elevens across Southern California have been targeted by thieves. The rally for Prop 36 comes just days after a 7-Eleven in Hollywood was ransacked and two employees were assaulted in Hollywood.

Prop 36 aims to increase punishments for some theft and drug possession offenses.

The 7-Eleven franchise owner whose store hosted the press conference said passing Prop 36 will benefit not only business owners but also citizens.

“I’ve operated in this area for nearly 25 years and have seen the growth in crime rates firsthand,” said Franchisee Jawad Ursani. “We need Prop 36 to ensure that businesses can operate without fear of crime and that Californians feel safe in their communities.”

Over $2 million was raised by Franchisees and 7-Eleven, Inc. in support of the proposition. Franchisees made the most recent donation of $500,000 which was matched by 7-Eleven, Inc to show support to business owners and the communities they serve.

“Today’s event is a testament to the dedication of our Franchisees and the entire 7-Eleven family,” said Randy Quinn, Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations for 7-Eleven, Inc. “We cannot accept a status quo that allows crime to flourish. Together, we are taking a stand.”

Franchisees who have fallen victim to retail crime also spoke at the event about their experiences.

In a statement, 7-Eleven wrote they will continue to advocate for a safer environment for the community and business owners throughout California as the November election approaches.