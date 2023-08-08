7 indicted on charges from alleged shooting spree

Seven people were indicted on charges stemming from an alleged shooting spree that included the killings of seven people in Los Angeles, Inglewood and the Compton area within about a seven-week period, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday.

The grand jury indictment charges Cory Ervin, 30, and Kalil Santos, 22, with seven counts each of murder in connection with the Dec. 6, 2021, shooting deaths of two men at an RV park at 195 E. 116th Place in South Los Angeles, a shooting a day later at a gas station in the 100 block of East El Segundo Boulevard in which all three victims survived, the Dec. 14, 2021, killing of a man at a residence in an unincorporated area near Compton and the Jan. 23, 2022, shooting deaths of four people in Inglewood, where a birthday party was taking place, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Ervin and Santos are also charged with seven counts each of attempted murder, along with five counts each of conspiracy to commit a crime and two counts each of assault with an assault weapon, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Ervin is also charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, while Santos is charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Also charged with a lesser number of crimes are:

Kendale Taylor, 24, who was indicted on six counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime;

Marvin Linnear, 55, who is charged with three counts each of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of assault with an assault weapon and five counts of conspiracy to commit a crime;

Kevin Salter, 21, and Terrence Adams, 33, who were indicted on two counts each of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon;

Semaj Brown, 25, who is charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder, assault with an assault weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The seven defendants -- who have all pleaded not guilty -- are due back in a Compton courtroom Sept. 13.

The case stems from investigations by the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Inglewood Police Department.