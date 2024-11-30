Downtown Los Angeles

7 people hurt in rollover crash in downtown LA

It's unclear if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Investigators in downtown Los Angeles are working to determine the cause of a rollover crash that injured seven people overnight.

First responders were called shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Broadway and Cesar Chavez Avenue. There, a sedan and a pickup truck crashed.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said two people who were trapped in the vehicles had to be extricated. Three people were taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The severity of the injuries from the four other people is unclear.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or who was at fault.

Officials are investigating if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

This article tagged under:

Downtown Los AngelesLos AngelesDowntown LA
