7 People Shot and Killed, More Than 1,000 Pounds of Marijuana Found at Scene in Riverside County

Seven people were found suffering from gunshot wounds in an apparent illegal marijuana operation in an unincorporated area of Aguanga early Monday morning, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said, and all seven shooting victims died.

One woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died, while the other six people died at the scene, which was in the 45000 block of Highway 371, the sheriff's department said in a statement. Deputies had responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon when they found the seven shooting victims.

"Evidence located at the scene indicated the location was being used to manufacture and harvest an illicit marijuana operation," the department stated. "There was over one-thousand pounds of marijuana and several hundred marijuana plants located at the scene."

A search did not yield any suspect or suspects, with investigators stating the the shootings appear to be an isolated incident and that there is no immediate threat to the general public.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and contact Central Homicide Investigator Paz at (951) 955-2777.