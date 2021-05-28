7 Train Passengers Taken to Hospital After Train Strikes Unoccupied Vehicle

Seven people were taken to the hospital after a passenger train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Pacoima on Friday around 11:30 a.m., according to the LA Fire Department.

Though the vehicle was unoccupied and stationary, ten passengers on Metrolink train car 212 were evacuated by firefighter-paramedics due to complaints of pain. Seven of those passengers were taken to the hospital "in fair-to-moderate condition," while the other three declined transport.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The train traveled a few hundred yards after hitting the vehicle at a crossing near Paxton Street, finally stopping near Van Nuys Boulevard, LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

A news release from the LA Fire Department stated that the vehicle appeared to be mechanically disabled. The Metrolink car was pulled by an Amtrak locomotive.

Tracks were temporarily shut down, and traffic on San Fernando Road was affected by the event. As of 12:22 p.m., the 212 line was moving again, but operating with a delay of an hour and 40 minutes due to the accident, according to Metrolink's online alert system.