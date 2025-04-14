VAN NUYS

7-year-old found in Van Nuys apartment died of Asphyxia and drowning, coroner says

The child was identified as Rebecca Castellanos.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

NBC Universal, Inc.

The seven-year-old who was found dead in a Van Nuys apartment Friday night died of asphyxia and drowning, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office said on Sunday.

The child was also identified as Rebecca Castellanos.

The coroner's report stated the cause of death was homicide by Asphyxia due to neck compression and drowning.

On Friday, around 5:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the apartment complex at 6800 Sepulveda Boulevard.

Upon arrival, the child was found in the bathtub and pronounced dead at the scene.

Castellanos' 38-year-old mother was taken into custody.

