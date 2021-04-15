70-Year-Old Woman is Latest Victim of Racial Attack on a Metro Bus in Eagle Rock

A 70-year-old woman was brutally beaten on a Metro bus in the Eagle Rock area, apparently because she looked Asian, even though she is Mexican American.

A second attack with apparent racial motives also occurred on Wednesday in Los Angeles. This attack would be the second in less than a week in the city.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

In the case of the 70-year-old victim, who suffered severe injuries, the prosecution told NBC4 that the suspect will face charges related to a racial hate crime, and one charge of abuse with injuries to an elderly person.

The images show the severity of the injuries of Mrs. Becky, after being brutally assaulted last Friday when she got off the bus of the route 81 of the METRO in front of an Eagle Rock supermarket.

His son spoke with NBC4 about the serious condition his mother is in.

“She is badly beaten. Her eyes were closed, her whole face was swollen, she was all beaten, very bad, and the girl [attacker] wanted to pull out my mother's hair," said the victim's son.

A 23-year-old Black woman was arrested after this incident. According to the victim's son, the alleged aggressor yelled racial insults against Mrs. Becky, thinking from her features that she was Asian. According to the son, no one on the bus intervened to stop the beating.

"The black girl threw her to the ground, and she started hitting my mom on the head, and no one helped my mom," said the victim's son.

A second hate crime attack happened Wednesday on the Vermont Avenue and Beverly Boulevard subway platform in East Hollywood where a 39-year-old Hispanic man was seriously injured. The attacker also yelled racial and homophobic insults. The suspect has not been arrested.

Thursday morning, local authorities condemned these recent incidents.

"It's a very sad thing. There is a lot of hatred, especially against people of color, people who are Asian, and maybe they aren't," said Hilda Solis, president of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Eloy Gómez knows firsthand what it is to be discriminated against and attacked because of the color of his skin. He was also attacked in the East Hollywood area last December.

“A dark skinned man found me, and he hit me. He didn't steal from me, but he said 'go back to Mexico' and a lot of rude words," Gomez said.

Of Mexican origin, the 45-year-old father is still trying to heal from the physical and emotional consequences of that assault that kept him in hospital for a month.

"It's sad because I'm 35 years old in this country and nothing has ever happened to me," Moreno said.

Anyone who witnesses or suffers such an attack should not sit idly by, and should contact the authorities.

It is important to call 911 if it is an emergency, or 211 to make a complaint or report. If it is an incident on the Metro train or buses, call 888-950-SAFE.