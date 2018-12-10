700,000 LEGO Bricks: NHM's 'Jurassic World' Display

See Blue, and a vehicle that's been dino'd, in "life-size" form, via hundreds of thousands of LEGO bricks, at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles.

What to Know Natural History Museum of Los Angeles

Now open; limited-time display

Included with admission

Been humming "Blue Christmas" lately?

You may be revisiting the Kingly carol because it is a true classic, a slow-sweet song that encapsulates a holiday that's arriving with a little heartache in tow.

But, of course, you could also be referring to Blue, the rascal of a velociraptor seen in the "Jurassic World" films, a scaly superstar known for her ability to jump, run, and show her very shiny, very big teeth.

She's not currently running, nor jumping, at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, but the big-screen dinosaur is standing tall, atop an overturned Jeep, and looking quite proud about it, too.

However, this version of Blue, and this Jeep, and this display, which is open for a limited-time at the Exposition Park science museum, isn't comprised of real dino teeth and actual car parts: It has been deftly and imaginatively fashioned out of 700,000 LEGO bricks.

The display's height? Look up: It stands at an impressive, dino-big 12 feet.

The display's weight? It's 3,560 pounds, which is notably less than what a Tyrannosaurus Rex weighed, but still square in the "whoa, that's a lot" department.

Where to find it? Stomp, stomp, stomp for the museum's Otis Booth Pavilion on Level G.

The cost to admire this LEGO-riffic, dino-dazzling wonder of a brick-filled artwork it? It's free with your paid NHMLA admission.

There are more great things to see at NHMLA this holiday season, so dash, raptor-style, to this page pronto.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations