71 Freeway in Chino Hills shut down amid police investigation

A shooting investigation Friday forced a full closure of all northbound 71 Freeway lanes in Chino Hills between at the Butterfield Ranch Road/Euclid Avenue exit.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed that officers shot an armed woman who was reported to be walking on the freeway.

When the officers responded to the scene, the woman, armed with a a knife, refused to follow the officers' commands, promoting the shooting, the CHP said.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Traffic began to build up in the area as many Americans were expected to the the road for the Memorial Day weekend.

Police did not say how long the lane closures would be in effect.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.