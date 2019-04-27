710 Freeway Shut Down Due to Downed Power Lines

Downed power lines on the 710 Freeway in East Los Angeles shut down all lanes in both directions on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

The 710 Freeway was shut down in both directions in East Los Angeles Saturday due to downed power lines, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Southbound traffic on the 710 Freeway was being diverted to the 60 Freeway. Northbound traffic on the 710 Freeway was being diverted to the 5 Freeway. The northbound 710 Freeway approaching the 5 Freeway was experiencing severe backups, as was the southbound traffic on the 710 Freeway approaching the 60 Freeway.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the freeway at approximately 7 p.m. and witnessed a line of vehicles trapped on the on ramp. Vehicles could be seen attempting to turn around and go the wrong way on the on ramp.

There was no immediate estimate of when the freeway would be open in either direction.