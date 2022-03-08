72-Year-Old Rialto Grandfather Recovering After Fighting Off Attacker in ATM Robbery

A Rialto grandfather is recovering at home after he was violently robbed at an ATM.

But his attacker may have been injured too because the 72-year-old victim fought back.

"That day in the morning, I got a text from my sister saying my dad was being robbed," said Astrid, the victim's daughter, who asked not to use her last name, nor name her dad.

He was attacked and robbed at a Bank of America on Central Avenue in Montclair around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 16.

"He was just taking out the card, not even have a chance to put the card in," his daughter said. "The guy hit him from the back, took his card, and his wallet."

Astrid's dad, still strong and independent and still working as a nurse, got his black belt in Taekwondo years ago, his daughter said.

"The adrenaline make him forget he's 72, I guess. My dad turned around, hit the guy in the back and go after him. The guy got into his truck. My dad tried to block the door from being closed. That's when he got shoved. And after that he said he doesn't remember anything.

Astrid says her father blacked out, and when he was rushed to the hospital, they discovered a small brain bleed.

"He's been doing better everyday thankfully."

While her father is recovering, Astrid wants everyone to see the security photos of his attacker, still at large.

Police believe he has a red beard.

His truck is a later model silver or tan Chevy Silverado, possibly with handicap plates.

Astrid has this advice:

"Hopefully people start being aware, and try to have their parents not go places by themselves."