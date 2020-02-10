Long Beach

73-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Beaten by Hospital Roommate

By City News Service

Getty Images

File Image: hospital bed

" data-ellipsis="false">

A 73-year-old man died after being severely beaten at a Long Beach hospital by a fellow patient, with whom he shared a room, police announced Monday.

Francisco Sanchez-Reyes, of Long Beach, succumbed to his injuries Sunday after being beaten on Jan. 31, according to the Long Beach Police Department. He sustained major injuries to his upper torso.

Reginald Daniel Panthier, 37, of Long Beach, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm, and producing great bodily harm against an elder, but detectives will discuss amending charges with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office now that Sanchez-Reyes has died, according to police.

Panthier is scheduled to appear at the Long Beach Superior Court on Thursday.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

