74-year-old man missing since January in Altadena

Authorities sought the public's assistance on Wednesday in locating a 74-year-old at-risk man who was last seen in Altadena and may have been displaced by the Eaton Fire in January.

Juan Francisco Espinoza was last seen around 7 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 10 block of La Venezia Court in an unincorporated area of Altadena, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Espinoza was described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with black and gray hair, brown eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing blue overalls.

Sheriff's officials said that Espinoza's family is growing increasingly concerned for his well-being and is asking for the public's help in locating him.

Anyone with information regarding Espinoza's whereabouts was urged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.