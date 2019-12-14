76-Year-Old Woman Found Stabbed to Death in El Sereno Home

Authorities are looking for leads after a retired OB-GYN was found fatally stabbed in her own home in El Sereno late Sunday morning.

Family members discovered Editha De Leon, 76, dead inside her residence in the 3900 block of Van Horne Avenue after they arrived to take her out for a birthday lunch, her son said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said De Leon was stabbed to death, and the L.A. County coroner confirmed she was also strangled.

Area residents were shocked to learn of the homicide on their quiet street. One of them said she saw the family crying and knew something wasn't right.

"That's very awful. I feel bad for them," neighbor Jeeny Nunez said. "That's not like a very nice scene for you to see a family member like that."

Several neighbors added that De Leon was thoughtful, kind and well-liked in the community.

LAPD investigators said they have no idea who would have killed her or when exactly the crime happened. No suspect description has been released.