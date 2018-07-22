Boy, 8, and Woman, 67, Killed in Leimert Park House Fire

A house fire in Leimert Park killed two on Sunday, July 22, 2018.

An 8-year-old boy and a 67-year-old woman are dead after a house fire in Leimart Park Sunday morning.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire erupted at approximately 11 a.m. on the 3900 block of 2nd Avenue, near West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in Leimert Park. Firefighters say they were returning from another fire when they saw smoke coming out from the one story home.

Ultimately, a total of 50 firefighters put out the flames within 22 minutes according to authorities.

A 13-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl escaped uninjured. A 83-year-old woman and a 42-year-old women were hospitalized in "fair condition" for their injuries, authorities said.

The cause of death for the two killed has not yet been determined.

According to City News Services, the Red Cross will be helping those displaced by the fire find temporary housing.