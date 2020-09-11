List: 8 Los Angeles County Parks to Close This Weekend Due to Poor Air Quality

Eight Los Angeles County parks closed Thursday afternoon and will remain closed through the weekend due to poor air quality caused by the Bobcat and EL Dorado fires.

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation have closed:

-- Eaton Canyon Natural Area;

-- Devil's Punchbowl Natural Area;

-- Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park;

-- Lario Staging Area;

-- Marshall Canyon Regional Park and Nursery;

-- Peck Road Water Conservation Park;

-- San Dimas Canyon Natural Area;

-- Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area.

"In the best interest of park guests, communities and staff, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is temporarily closing several park locations, programming and amenities and canceling specific programming through the weekend due to poor air quality,'' the department said, adding that reopening will be contingent on air quality and safety.

Boating, bicycle rentals and bait concessions are closed at Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park and Santa Fe Dam Regional Park, and hiking trails and natural areas are closed at Devil's Punchbowl Natural Area, Eaton Canyon Natural Area and San Dimas Canyon Natural Area.

PAD (Parks After Dark) in Motion events will also also be canceled on

Thursday at:

-- Allen J. Martin Park;

-- El Cariso Community Regional Park;

-- Obregon Park;

-- Salazar Park.

On Saturday, PAD in Motion events will be canceled at:

-- Athens Park;

-- Loma Alta Park;

-- Mayberry Park;

-- Roosevelt Park.

Very fine particulates are in the air due to wildfires burning across California, making for poor air quality. Belen De Leon has your First Alert forecast for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

The department is also canceling Friday's Overnight Family Fishing and Camping programming and rescheduling, contingent on air quality, for Sept. 18 at:

-- Castaic Lake State Recreational Area;

-- Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park;

-- Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area;

-- Whittier Narrows Recreation Area.

The department closed splash pads until Tuesday at:

-- Adventure Park;

-- Allen Martin Park;

-- Alondra Park;

-- Carolyn Rosas Park;

-- City Terrace Park;

-- Dalton Park;

-- Los Robles Park;

-- Mayberry Park;

-- Pathfinder Park;

-- Pearblossom Park;

-- Rimgrove Park;

-- San Angelo Park;

-- Stephen Sorenson Park;

-- Sunshine Park;

-- Valleydale Park;

-- Washington Park.

More information and updates about the closures can be found at the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation website: parks.lacounty.gov.