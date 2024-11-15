Palmdale

8 puppies rescued after being found under burning car in Palmdale

Among them, two of the tiniest ones are in a puppy NICU.

By Sahana Patel

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eight Shepherd puppies, who were found under a burning car in Palmdale, were receiving care Thursday to become available for adoption. 

The 5-week-old pups were found by firefighters who responded to a call about a car on fire in Palmdale last week. 

As puppies are more susceptible to diseases and more likely to be euthanized when a shelter is crowded, the rescued dogs were eventually sent to the Best Friends Animal Society Friday to receive life-saving care. 

After doctors determined the dogs were healthy and well, six of them were sent to foster homes, while two of them were in the rescue organization’s neonatal intensive care unit because of their small size. 

The NICU pups, Whip and Wheely, were being taught to eat and continued to receive specialized care. They will be available for adoption in December.

 People interested in adopting them can submit their application on the Best Friends Animal Society website.

This article tagged under:

PalmdaleAnimals and Wildlife
