80-Year-Old Man Attacked in Bathroom of Lancaster Grocery Store

An 80-year-old man was hospitalized with several broken ribs after he was assaulted and robbed in the bathroom of a Lancaster grocery store Wednesday.

The assault occurred about 8:30 a.m. at the grocery store in the 1000 block of East Avenue J, near 10th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lancaster Station.

The family of Roberto Flores Lopez was heartbroken and pleading for help after the vicious attack.

Witnesses told investigators the man, who left the store on foot, is between 22 and 25 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and about 250 pounds, the sheriff's department reported. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.

Family of Roberto Flores Lopez

The victim was taken to a hospital for facial injuries and broken ribs, according to the sheriff's department.

Anyone with information about the assault was encouraged to call the station's detectives at 661-948-8466.

You can find the family's GoFundMe information here.