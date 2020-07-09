Lancaster

80-Year-Old Man Attacked in Bathroom of Lancaster Grocery Store

By City News Service

DonLuisMeza

An 80-year-old man was hospitalized with several broken ribs after he was assaulted and robbed in the bathroom of a Lancaster grocery store Wednesday.

The assault occurred about 8:30 a.m. at the grocery store in the 1000 block of East Avenue J, near 10th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lancaster Station.

The family of Roberto Flores Lopez was heartbroken and pleading for help after the vicious attack.

Witnesses told investigators the man, who left the store on foot, is between 22 and 25 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and about 250 pounds, the sheriff's department reported. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.

man beaten
Family of Roberto Flores Lopez
Roberto Flores Lopez, 80, was viciously beaten in the bathroom of a grocery store and robbed in Lancaster.

The victim was taken to a hospital for facial injuries and broken ribs, according to the sheriff's department.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Orange County 47 mins ago

Orange County Transportation Authority Gets $160M From Federal Coronavirus Relief Bill

Santa Ana 3 hours ago

Santa Ana Community Rallies Behind 94-Year-Old Tamale Vendor

Anyone with information about the assault was encouraged to call the station's detectives at 661-948-8466.

You can find the family's GoFundMe information here.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Lancaster
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us