LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA - JANUARY 23, 2017: A city worker uses a snowblower to clear the walkways during a snowstorm on January 23, 2017 at Lake Arrowhead Village, California.(Photo by Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

About 10,000 people are stuck without power Saturday night due to weather conditions, and most of them are located in the Lake Arrowhead area.

The snowy weather first caused trouble on Friday, when almost 25,000 people found themselves without power, SoCal Edison said. That number has dropped to 8,000 in the Lake Arrowhead area alone.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department is providing firewood for residents on a first come basis at the following locations:

San Bernardino County Fire Station 26, 737 Grandview Dr. in Twin Peaks

San Bernardino County Fire Station 91, 301 Highway 173 in Lake Arrowhead

At 6 a.m. Sunday firewood will be available at San Bernardino County Fire Station 95, 33596 Green Valley Lake Rd. in Green Valley Lake

Snow and strong winds toppled trees, which resulted in a large number of wire down calls and outages in the Arrowhead Valley area, SoCal Edison said.

Dangerous road conditions and road closures on Routes 18 and 330 and county roads are slowing access to the area to repair damage, the utility said in a statement.

Power has been restored in the Redlands and Antelope Valley areas as well as Mentone and Forest Falls.