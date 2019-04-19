80,000+ Eggs to Fill the Rose Bowl

Make for Pasadena with the tots on Saturday, April 20 and join the free pre-Easter event.

What to Know Saturday, April 20

Free

11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2 p.m.; every hunt is all ages

How many blades of grass have sprouted inside Rose Bowl Stadium over the decades?

You'd have to break out the big numbers for that particular equation, for sure.

But keep those big numbers handy, for the number of Easter eggs set to pop up inside the Pasadena landmark on Saturday, April 20 is as impressive as the Easter Bunny is whiskery.

For some 80,000-plus eggs will play a festive part in Egg Bowl, the annual Rose Bowl celebration of Easter.

And Egg Bowl, which is free, will again find its way into the capacious space on Saturday, April 20.

Important to know?

There are a trio of egg hunts to consider, and every hunt is billed as "all ages," so ponder that before you and your basket-wielding tots make for the Crown City.

And we weren't joshing on the "basket-wielding" front. Baskets aren't available there, keep in mind, but if you need a bucket, you can buy one for three bucks.

As for the three hunts?

The first begins at 11:30 a.m. on April 20, followed by one at 12:45 p.m., with the final hunt hippity-hopping at 2 o'clock.

The hunts are as free as a spring breeze, which, truly, is one of life's greatest free pleasures. There are other activities at the Egg Bowl, some that may cost, so keep that in mind, and do show with money if you'd like to nosh there.

For more information on this egg-traordinary event, do a bit of hopping yourself, right over to this site.

