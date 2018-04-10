An 82-year-old man suffered serious burns early Tuesday, April 10, 2018 when his apartment unit became engulfed in flames.

An 82-year-old Vietnam War veteran was injured early Tuesday when his apartment mysteriously became engulfed in flames, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was reported at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Centre Street in San Pedro, according to fire officials. The victim was transported to the Harbor – UCLA Medical Center with serious burn injuries.

The apartment complex’s manager heard a fire alarm ring in the victim’s apartment and found that his unit was ablaze. The victim was allegedly on fire from the waist up and called for help, according to the building’s manager. Before calling on tenants for help, the manager reported the fire to 911.

The victim remains in unknown condition at the hospital. The victim's unit was the only part of the apartment complex that reportedly endured damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



