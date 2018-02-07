An 84-year-old Hawthorne woman who suffers from dementia has gone missing, as well as her money. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018)

Loved ones of 84-year-old Doris Doss are desperately trying to find the dementia patient after she went missing Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 in Hawthorne.

Doss, a mother of 8, was last seen at a credit union near 120th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard as she emptied her bank account.

"I talked to one of the workers in the bank and they told me she came in on the first and then the third of the month," Doss' daughter Anna said. "I asked if she was by herself or with someone and he told me he wasn’t really paying that much attention."

Family took notice of the woman’s disappearance after she failed to catch a ride home from a hospital in Willowbrook. They believe she walked away.

"Sometimes she forgets," Anna Doss said. "Some days she has good days."

The family filed a missing persons report, but police have so far had no leads. Calling Doris Doss has proved unsuccessful since she left it at the hospital.

"The prayers have gone up. We’re hoping for the best to hear from her soon," Doris' daughter Karen Doss said.

Doris was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a black and white animal print shirt and a red sweater.

Those who have seen Doris or who know of her whereabouts are asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Adult Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.