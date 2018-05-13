85-Year-Old Man Shoots, Kills Wheelchair-Bound Stepson

Police were investigating what appeared to be a murder-suicide in Garden Grove on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Garden Grove where an 85-year-old man shot to death his 66-year-old wheelchair-bound stepson.

The man shot his stepson "multiple" times inside their home on the 12000 block of Otis Avenue before fatally shooting himself in the head, said Garden Grove Police Department Lt. Carl Whitney.



Police said the victim's mother was taking care of both him and the stepfather and that the stepfather committed the murder-suicide because he felt hopeless.

Both son and stepfather were apparently suffering from long-term illnesses, Whitney said.