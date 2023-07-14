85-year-old grandfather killed in hit & run crash in South LA

Police are searching for the driver of a hit-and-run accident that left an 85-year-old grandfather dead and his 41-year-old grandson injured on Thursday evening as they were crossing a South Los Angeles street.

The incident occurred on July 13 around 9:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of Santa Rosalia Drive.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Area detectives, the person was driving at a high rate of speed when the two pedestrians were attempting to cross the street. Paramedics arrived and took both victims to the hospital

The elderly male was pronounced dead. The other victim remains in stable condition.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

According to police, the driver left without rendering aid, as the law requires.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Lopez del Haro at (323) 421-2500 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to the South Traffic Watch Commander at (323) 421-2577 or contact 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.