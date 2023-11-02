Garden Grove

87-year-old man fatally assaulted in his Garden Grove home by transient

Police arrested Mario Brancato, 26, and booked him into Orange County Jail

By Elizabeth Chavolla

A 26-year-old man described as a transient is behind bars after fatally assaulting an elderly man in his Garden Grove home.

Garden Grove Police Department said their officers responded to a burglary incident at the 9900 block of Central Avenue on Wednesday around 7:29 p.m.

When officers arrived, the male suspect was being restrained by several residents, Garden Grove Police stated in a press release.

The victim, 87-year-old Chuong Pham was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police arrested the restrained suspect, Mario Brancato, 26, and booked him into Orange County Jail. There was no connection found between the victim and the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garden Grove Police at 714-741-5800.

