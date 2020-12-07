9 People Displaced and 6 Dogs Rescued in Santa Ana Mobile Home Fire

Nine people were displaced and six dogs were rescued Monday morning when a mobile home in Santa Ana caught fire.
The fire was reported at 12:41 a.m. in the 200 block of Capri Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
Firefighters worked to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent homes, officials said.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians and the cause was under investigation, officials said.
Copyright CNS - City News Service