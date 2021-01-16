9-Year-Old Girl Miraculously Survives Serious Illness Related to COVID-19

COVID-19 is the cause of a strange and serious disease that mainly affects Latino children, and if not treated in time could be fatal.

For Xitlali Vázquez's mother, this was a lesson on why during this pandemic it is very important to pay attention to any discomfort that the children experience.

"Xitlali is very happy, very witty. She is the light that brightens the house, everyone's joy," said Rosa Vázquez, Xitlali's mother.

A few months ago the girl was so ill that in May of last year, she had to be admitted to the Los Angeles Children's Hospital and her heart stopped beating for several seconds.

“Seeing that she wouldn't wake up. Seeing her so sick, we never imagined that this would happen to us. Not to my girl,” said Vázquez.

Xitlali suffered from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome or MIS-C, a condition caused by COVID-19.

Dr. Jackie Szmuskovicz said that Xitlali had a severe case that affected her heart, it decreased it's functioning, her arteries were dilated, and under intensive care she was given blood pressure medication, and she was diagnosed with diabetes.

MIS-C causes severe inflammation not only to the heart but to all organs. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) there have been 1,659 cases and 26 deaths.

"The majority of cases are in children between 1 and 14 years of age, and more than 70% in Latinos or African Americans," said the doctor.

"Symptoms can include stomach pain, fever for at least a day, vomiting, rash, severe fatigue, red eyes, and low blood pressure or even shock in the most severe cases," the doctor added.

If symptoms occur, forget about home remedies.

For more than a week Xitlali was on the brink of death, and she even received the extreme unction from a priest, but the next day, she opened her eyes.

"The doctors were happy when she woke up," said Xitlali's mother.

There are very effective treatments for MIS-C, but everyone should still be very cautious.

“No one knows your child more than you. If your parental instinct tells you that something is not normal, please act on it as soon as possible to avoid treatment,” Szmuskovicz said.

Xitlali was very lucky, and she was even able to celebrate her 9th birthday back in July.

For more information on this disease, visit https://www.cdc.gov/.