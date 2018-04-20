90 Freeway to Shut Down for Nike Go LA 10K Race

The 90 Freeway will be shutting down for Nike's #ChooseGo 10K run on Sunday, April 22. This is the first time the 90 Freeway will be shut down since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Nike expects more than 7,000 people to participate in the historic event. The entry fee to participate in the Nike Go LA 10K is $50. A portion of the proceeds from the race will be donated to local community organizations throughout Los Angeles.

Nike says the donation will "help get kids playing and moving by supporting organizations that share Nike's commitment to getting kids active so they have an opportunity to reach their full potential."

The benefiting organizations include Students Run LA, Girls Play LA, Marathon Kids, Culver City School District Athletic Departments, the LA Sheriff's Department Youth Activities League, Inglewood Baseball Club and the LA84 Foundation.

The race will begin at 7:30 a.m. and will start and finish at the corner of Slauson Avenue and Hannum Avenue in Culver City.

Registration is open until April 21.

For more detailed information about the event click here.