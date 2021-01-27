wildlife

90-Pound Mountain Lion Discovered In Santa Monica Mountains

He is one of 10 mountain lions being tracked by scientists with the National Parks Service.

By City News Service

NPS / Jeff Sikich

A 90-pound male mountain lion was captured in the Santa Monica Mountains by wildlife officials, who conducted a health check and fitted a GPS collar on the young cat, park officials said Tuesday.

The mountain lion, named P-95, was discovered Jan. 16 and is believed to be roughly a year and a half old, according to officials with the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

He is one of 10 mountain lions being tracked by scientists with the National Parks Service -- seven in the Santa Monica Mountains, two in Simi Hills and one in Griffith Park, according to park officials.

virtual learning Dec 6, 2020

Take a Virtual Field Trip to the California Science Center

El Dorado Fire Dec 2, 2020

Bobcat Badly Burned in El Dorado Fire Released Back Into the Wild

"While biologists were conducting the welfare check, 'chirping' was heard nearby and another cat was later spotted,'' the park said in a statement. "Biologists believe P-95 is likely still traveling with a sibling or its mother.''

Biological samples were collected from P-95 during a health check, during which officials assessed everything "from the bottom of his paws to the teeth in his head,'' the park said.

Officials study the cats in the Santa Monica Mountains "to determine how they survive in a fragmented and urbanized environment,'' the park said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

wildlifeSanta Monica Mountains
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us