All westbound lanes were closed on the westbound 91 Freeway after two people were ejected in an Easter Sunday wreck.

The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. near Euclid Street in Anaheim, with other drivers stopping their cars and trying to help.

Major injuries were reported and three people were taken to the hospital.

Cars were being diverted off the road.

Wazers were still reporting heavy traffic at 7 p.m.