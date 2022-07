A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash on the 91 Freeway in Riverside.

The crash on the eastbound 91 Freeway was reported at about 5 a.m. west of Magnolia Avenue. Lanes remained closed late Thursday morning for the crash investigation.

The crash involved at least one other vehicle, authorities said. One of the vehicle ended up in brush alongside the freeway.

Details about a cause of the crash were not immediately available.