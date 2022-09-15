Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Slated for Weekend-Long Closure

Drivers will likely face delays this weekend in the Corona area where two major Southern California freeways meet.

The eastbound 91 Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down for re-surfacing work. That means drivers are urged to plan ahead and seek alternate routes through the community in Riverside County.

Here's what to know.

When will the 91 Freeway close?

The full eastbound closure is slated to start at 9 p.m. Friday between Main Street and the interchange of the 91 and 15 freeways. All five lanes will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday.

This weekend's closure, which will not impact the westbound 91, was originally scheduled last month, but it was postponed at that time due to concerns about crews' preparedness under the proposed schedule.

Why is the 91 Freeway closed?

The weekend closure is required for the ongoing $12.6 million "91 Refresh Project.'' Work will involve lane resurfacing, modifying retaining walls and repairing concrete barriers on both sides of the 91 Freeway.

The project is expected to be finished by December.

🚧 Eastbound 91 will be fully closed from Main St. to just west of I-15 in @cityofcorona this weekend for 91 Refresh lane repaving. All eastbound lanes will be closed, including the 91 Express Lanes and the Main St. on-ramp, Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. pic.twitter.com/bWm7XvNUae — Riverside County Transportation Commission (@TheRCTC) September 13, 2022

What are the detours for the 91 Freeway closure?

Although detours will be available via city streets through the mile- long closure zone, wait times are expected to be extensive, and eastbound motorists were encouraged to take other routes to their destinations.

Drivers were advised to use Routes 60, 71 and 57, or freeways 15 and 215 to reconnected to the 91 Freeway east.

The Pomona (60) Freeway to the north of the 91 will be open to all eastbound travel, as well as Interstate 10. Officials said that even though the closure will end at I-15 in Corona, no lanes or transition ramps on the interstate will be affected.

The Main Street on-ramp to the eastbound 91 will also be closed as part of the weekend work.

The re-surfacing may conclude before the scheduled time on Monday, depending on conditions.