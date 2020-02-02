CORONA

Search Underway for Shooter Who Prompted 91 Freeway Closure

The 91 Freeway was closed in Corona Sunday night after a report of an active shooter.

Westbound lanes were open as of 10:40 p.m., and eastbound lanes reopened around 11 p.m.

A large police presence could be seen in the area from NewsChopper4.

It was not clear if anyone was injured by the shooter, and a description of the gunman was not immediately available.

Police were searching for the shooter in a nearby residential area.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

