911 Call From Man Saying He Just Killed Someone Leads to Arrest in Mother’s Stabbing

A man was in custody Wednesday for allegedly stabbing his mother to death in Monterey Park.

Homicide detectives were sent to the 1700 block of Alisar Avenue at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which was assisting the Monterey Park Police Department in the investigation.

"Monterey Park (police) received a 9-1-1 call from a male adult stating he had just killed someone,'' a sheriff's statement said. "When officers arrived at the location, they found a male Hispanic adult standing outside the residence with his hands up.''

Police detained the man and entered the home.

"When officers entered the residence, they found a female ... in her 60s with multiple stab wounds to the upper torso,'' the statement said. "She was pronounced dead at the scene.''

Detectives arrested the man, in his 30s, and said they recovered two knives at the location. The man's name was not immediately released. The woman's name was withheld, pending notification of her next of kin.

Sheriff's officials said the suspect was determined to be the victim's son.

