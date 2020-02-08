92-Year-Old Man Injured in Westlake Hit-and-Run

Police searched Saturday morning for the driver of black 2004 Honda Accord that struck a 92-year-old pedestrian in a hit-and-run in the Westlake area.

The man was struck at 8:30 a.m. Friday near James M. Wood Boulevard and Burlington Avenue, one block north of Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The car knocked the man over, and witnesses in the area made contact with the driver, but the suspect sped off without rendering aid or identifying himself, police reported.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, where his vital signs were stable, according to police.

The suspect is likely between 18 and 25 years old, police say. His car's license plate is 7KXU181, but the car's registration is not up-to-date.

Investigators circulated footage of the suspect's vehicle as he fled the scene, and encouraged anyone with information to contact Detective Moses Castillo, Central Traffic Detectives at 213-833-3713, or email him at 30215@LAPD.Online. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.