A Birthday Meal Deal in Honor of Beverly Garland

Biting into a discounted meal or money-saving dish on your birthday? And showing identification so that your server knows when you were actually born?

It's a common and anticipated occurrence seen at many restaurants around town.

Far less common, but still utterly charming, is the opportunity to enjoy a meal, at a lower price, on the occasion of somebody else's birthday, a somebody you may have never known except through her memorable movies, emotive television roles, and stylish North Hollywood hotel.

There's the giveaway, if you know your Valley stay-over spots and sci-fi cinema icons: We're talking about Beverly Garland, the actress and hotelier who made a successful splash, and enduring legacy, in both challenging fields.

Ms. Garland passed away in 2008, but her namesake hotel, The Garland, remains imbued with her strong and stylish character, as does the '70s-inspired inn's restaurant, The Front Yard.

And on Wednesday, Oct. 17, which just happens to be the day of Ms. Garland's birth, The Front Yard will offer Ms. Garland's favorite meal and drink for $19.

It's now a tradition for the cool, comfort-food-y eatery to spotlight that particular combo for that lower-than-usual price, each and every 17th of October.

Adding to the celebratory spirit of day?

The 130-seat Beverly Garland Theatre, found on the grounds of the hotel, will screen some of her biggest movies, including "D.O.A." and "Swamp Women."

And the super-sunny California-esque gift shop at the hotel, The Store, is shaving 25% off all merchandise on Oct. 17.

It's a sweet birthday tribute to a movie star and business pro who went far behind the marquee, into a whole different industry, and excelled.

And today her hotel continues to be a nexus of shag-rug'd, mellow-rockin' mojo, an ultimate throwback location that celebrates the decade of its own birth through its design, art, and even lobby music.

Call it an ideal place to mark a birthday, even one that isn't your own.

