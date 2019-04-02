A Cool Movie Tour Fêtes The Langham's Film Roles

Join a lively Film Tour & Tea at the iconic Pasadena property on the afternoon of Saturday, May 25.

What to Know Saturday, May 25

12:30 to 3 p.m.

$60

Set-builders? They're some of the true wizards of the dream-making industry, flat-out.

But sometimes a cinema-minded filmmaker knows that finding the ideal location, one that boasts grandeur, history, and the kind of grounds that positively glow on the silver screen, is the right course of action.

And few places possess all of those qualities, and more, like The Langham Huntington, Pasadena.

After all, it is a stately hotel that has regally weathered more than a century, and any director knows that such a spot will convey a certain vintage allure, instantly.

Enter Jared Cowan, the in-the-know film pro who knows the fascinating backstory on so many Southern California structures, and attractions, and random street corners, too.

The Langham is one of Mr. Cowan's special areas of super-knowledge, and, to share that with film fans and hotel buffs alike, he recently introduced the Film Tour & Tea at the lavish location.

My Valley Pass is the local-loving outfit behind the outing.

The first Film Tour & Tea sold out awhile back, and then another one filled up, but there's still time to book your spot for the around-the-hotel adventure happening on the afternoon for Saturday, May 25.

What will you learn, see, absorb, and experience?

Plenty of anecdotes from films both new and classic, with your tidbit-sharing tour guide providing screenshots and video to offer a peek at how a particular hotel space was seen on-screen, as it compares to seeing it with your own eyes.

So, so neat.

Also neat?

That so many movies we know and love have employed the elegant property, in so many memorable ways. "Saving Mr. Banks" set up the cameras near The Langham's lovely pool, while "Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!" visited several corners of the colossal inn.

The newer version of "The Parent Trap," "Swing Shift," and oodles of other flicks and TV shows have rolled in the movie-making equipment, all to make The Langham a central part of a feature's visual story.

If all of this amazingness stirs up your cineaste-style appetite, you won't have to just make due with a bucket of popcorn. Rather, in place of that popcorn will be a pretty Langham-style tea service, complete with Devonshire clotted cream and scones.

This means you and your film-obsessed friend, if you go together, can discuss your love of The Langham, of movies, of Pasadena, and getting to see movie locations in person, all while slathering lemon curd onto tasty pastries, oh yeah.

It isn't often that we visit hotels we're not staying at, and we probably get to roam around real film locations even less frequently.

Don't miss your chance to roam the spacious and splendid destination with Mr. Cowan, who will fill you in on every fabulous film-related goodie you need to know about one of Southern California's most glamorous film-favorite go-tos.

