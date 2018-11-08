A 'Day of Giving' at Universal Studios Hollywood

Hundreds of employees pitched in on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 to support Operation School Bell, which helps under-served schoolchildren with clothes and more.

Reaching out, connecting, and doing something nice, helpful, and even wonderful for someone, or many someones?

It's a daily goal, to give back and make the world a sunnier place, for so many people. And many people, numbering in the hundreds, pitched in during the annual Day of Giving, a philanthropic give-back event hosted by Universal Studios Hollywood.

Employees gathered on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 8 to pitch in on behalf of Operation School Bell, an effort that "... provides more than 5,000 underserved elementary-age school children in LA Unified School District (LAUSD) with new school clothes and supplies, enhancing their self-esteem and chance to succeed."

The long-running program, which is part of the Assistance League, was founded in 1965.

The 300 children who visited the theme park during the 14th annual Day of Giving enjoyed an afternoon at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a visit to the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction, and a whirl through the theme park's Super Silly Fun Land play zone.

Each child is received "... a selection of new clothing and school supplies."

The philanthropic event, which helps connect Universal employees eager to volunteer with a host of charities around Southern California, was part of the Discover a Star Foundation.

The foundation's mission? To "... empower individuals and families to lead more productive and fulfilling lives."

Eager to help Operation School Bell, too? You can donate here, and help support this important organization.

Universal Studios Hollywood and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations