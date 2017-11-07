A Dozen Charter Schools in LAUSD at Risk of Shutting Down

Nearly a dozen Los Angeles charter school campuses across the Los Angeles Unified School District are at risk of closing if officials do not reach a compromise.

Last week the district reccommended at least 10 charter schools be shut down - the most schools be shut down at once.

The possibility for such closures sparked after numerous schools stood up against strick district policies that they say require an increase of time and money. The district argued that the policies are in place to hold charter schools accountable.

Some schools are working to comprimise with the Board of LAUSD on some rules and deamnds of the district but officials say the schools at risk of closing do not abide by the rules well enough for consideration.

Controversy surrounds the Tuesday decision as the vote may be up to former president of LAUSD Ref Rodriguez, who has been charged with perjury for allegedly funneling more than $20,000 of his own money into his campaign by listing fake donors.

The Teacher's Union is asking Rodriguez to be removed from the vote and the board altogether.