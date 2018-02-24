A Dozen Tenants Face Eviction After Falling for Rental Scam in Deplorable Conditions in Hyde Park - NBC Southern California
A Dozen Tenants Face Eviction After Falling for Rental Scam in Deplorable Conditions in Hyde Park

The house has numerous faults such as bedbugs, plumbing issues and mold.

By Angie Crouch

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Rental Scam Victims to Be Evicted in Hyde Park

    A dozen Hyde Park residents were told they were to be evicted after they fell victim to a rental scam. Angie Crouch reports for the NBC4 News at 3 on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (Published 3 hours ago)

    About a dozen people fell victim to a rental scam in Hyde Park and are now facing eviction from their Hyde Park home.

    All tenants have paid rent for a home where conditions are deplorable, with the property manager to be nowhere in sight after their payment. The tenants believe their rent money was not forwarded to the home’s owner, which prompted the eviction in the Hyde Park house.

    "We complained about the bedbugs, roaches, rats, cats, plumbing and we have not had heating," Shalana Little, one of the home’s tenants said.

    Little said she found the house listed on a Craigslist advertisement that offered her a room for $175 a month. She found that a dozen other people lived in the four bedroom home, where mold, leaking ceilings and holes in walls are found. Residents are also forced to share one bathroom since four of the five toilets on the property do not work.

    "I don't know where we’re going to go," Little said. "I heard the sheriff is coming to evacuate us and lock us out. It’s too cold; we don’t have nowhere to go."

    The tenants are meeting with an attorney in an effort to delay or stop the eviction.

    The home's property manager and owner have not returned a request for a comment.

