About a dozen people fell victim to a rental scam in Hyde Park and are now facing eviction from their Hyde Park home.

All tenants have paid rent for a home where conditions are deplorable, with the property manager to be nowhere in sight after their payment. The tenants believe their rent money was not forwarded to the home’s owner, which prompted the eviction in the Hyde Park house.

"We complained about the bedbugs, roaches, rats, cats, plumbing and we have not had heating," Shalana Little, one of the home’s tenants said.

Little said she found the house listed on a Craigslist advertisement that offered her a room for $175 a month. She found that a dozen other people lived in the four bedroom home, where mold, leaking ceilings and holes in walls are found. Residents are also forced to share one bathroom since four of the five toilets on the property do not work.

"I don't know where we’re going to go," Little said. "I heard the sheriff is coming to evacuate us and lock us out. It’s too cold; we don’t have nowhere to go."

The tenants are meeting with an attorney in an effort to delay or stop the eviction.

The home's property manager and owner have not returned a request for a comment.