A Famous Doc Rocks on for Woodstock's 50th

Were you there? Have you daydreamed about being there? Take a trip back to the farm when the director's cut of the famous documentary returns to the big screen on Aug. 15, 2019.

What to Know Thursday, Aug. 15

7 p.m.

Find your nearest theater via Fathom Events

A 50th anniversary party?

Count on it to have some amazing music, some entertaining speeches, some true friends, perhaps a few guests you don't know, and a lot of memory-making experiences.

Of course, you could throw in A LOT of guests you don't know for the special half-century birthday coming up in mid-August, and an epic line of cars on a country road, and perhaps some really squishy mud, to add a goopy layer of realism.

Or you could skip the country lane back-up, and the mud, too, and simply head to the nearest cinema screening "Woodstock: The Director's Cut."

For the seminal music festival is indeed marking its 50th on Thursday, Aug. 15, and several theaters will honor the cultural turning point with a one-night-only showing.

So turn it up, and turn on to it, and find where it is playing near you.

How to do so? You don't need to make your way to the stage, or even that hilltop in the distance, for a better view: Fathom Events has the information.

Were you actually at the concert, which was called "An Aquarian Exposition: 3 Days of Peace & Music"?

Then you surely remember Jimi Hendrix playing a now-iconic rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," and scintillating performances by The Who and Janis Joplin and plenty of rock 'n roll and folk titans of the era.

This Michael Wadleigh-helmed documentary is famously comprehensive, so know you'll be dipping into three hours and 44 minutes of music, crowd scenes, artists crowd-chatting before beginning a song, and that bucolic, farm-fantastic atmosphere.

It all starts at 7 o'clock, so while you won't push it into the wee small hours, you will feel thoroughly Woodstock'd by its conclusion.

Weren't there? Weren't even born yet? You were there, but you wish you could relive it? Do that, on Aug. 15, with other fans in the not-so-muddy, ready-to-rock audience.

