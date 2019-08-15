A Grand Opening Materializes at Nimbus Coffee

"Openings," as a concept, are important in the world of sorcery. There are the opening of old doors, the ones that lead to secret vaults. There are the openings of wooden chests, the sort of trunks teeming with treasures. And, of course, there is the opening of a young wizard's heart to what his or her magical calling might be. So when a grand opening shimmers into existence, an opening that is quite enchanted, it is worth pausing and taking note.



Nimbus Coffee in DTLA has been enjoying its soft opening in recent weeks, but the proverbial vault will officially creak open on this Potter-loving location on Saturday, Aug. 17. Both eats and sips'll be served "... in a setting that interweaves witchcraft with Afro-centric flair." On the menu? Giggly Water, a plant-tastic smoothie called Mock Shake, and cheesy egg bites.



But don't get to wrapped up in the eating part of your visit. The "antique bookshelves and fanciful paintings of pop cultural icons turned sorcerors" have been popping up all over social media as summer has waned.



Wave your wand, and summon some illumination, for a look inside this sorcery-sweet spot now now.