A New Beer Garden Sprouts at The Fields LA

A summer series devoted to interesting suds? That's happening at the Exposition Park food hall, throughout the summer of '19 on select Saturdays, including June 8.

What to Know Summer 2019, select Saturdays

Next event: June 8

Exposition Park

It isn't a stretch to say that fields have a knack for bursting with fresh flavor and life when summer settles in and the weather grows warmer.

And that's also what's happening at The Fields LA, the yumful food hall found next to Banc of America Stadium at Exposition Park.

Those who swing by the still-new spot won't find a traditional field filled with flowers and such, but there will be hops, and grains, and the other flavorful ingredients associated with a well-crafted brew.

For a limited-time, once-and-awhile Beer Garden Summer Series is popping up at the venue, one that will celebrate a host of interesting and sometimes hard-to-find suds.

Exhibit A? The glass-filled garden set to grow on Saturday, June 8 will feature "... craft beers that have NEVER been served in LA!"

Look to the Midwest, and opposite coast, and Canada, too, for this memorable selection of rarer sips.

Sips that will spotlight brewhouses like Evil Twin out of New York and Alarmist from Chicago, as well as Montreal's Brasserie Dieu Du Ciel.

Eats will also be part of the "family friendly event," so look for vittles from Chef Tim Hollingsworth and Chef Jason Fullilove, too.

As for the fam-nice aspect? There'll be "games on the patio for all!" at the happening, which is rocking the actual name of Smokey & The Bandit West Bound and Down Beer Event.

All the sudsy stuff you need to know about this just-debuted Beer Garden Summer Series? Follow the scent of foam to The Fields LA event page now.

