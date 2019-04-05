A 'Night Garden' Enchants in La Cañada Flintridge

Go on a "Science Quest" on May 18 at Descanso Gardens. But snag your ticket soon; this after-hours series has been selling out.

What to Know May 18, 2019

Theme: Science Quest

$15

The question on a lot of nature-loving, blossom-obsessed brains these days is this: Is flower season coming to a close or is it not?

Yes and no, is the semi-maddening answer.

Some of the showiest spreads in the desert area have wrapped, and Daffodil Hill, in Gold Country, has had to close for the season, due to weather.

And yet?

The jacarandas of Southern California are only juuuust beginning their purple reign, and the wildflowers of the higher elevations are still weeks, and even months, away.

And at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge? A real reveling in the bloomiest season has been on full display, and while the property's famous tulips and camellias are past peak, the flower trees in the Japanese Garden are fabulous as April revs up.

Also fabulous? There are still a couple of Night Garden events to go. The after-hours happenings have proven quite popular, and while the April 6 evening is sold out, you can still get tickets to the Night Garden on Saturday, May 18.

The theme? It's Science Quest. So so cool, and so so necessary to secure your entry ASAP. The price is $15 and the time is 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., oh yeah.

Gardens are glorious in the daytime, but as the sun sets? A little bewitchery stirs up as the leaves and animals rustle by starlight.

For more on this marvelous series, one that invites you into the historic property at a time when it is usually shuttered, click.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations