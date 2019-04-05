A Night at the Natural History Museum

Food trucks, DJ's, cocktails, and live music.

It may sound like a typical Friday night in Los Angeles - not after-hours at a museum.

The Natural History Museum has started its spring First Fridays series, which will include enriching speakers each Friday evening. The theme for the speaker series is about how and why California is threatened by natural disasters, such as floods, fires, earthquakes, and drought.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the first Friday of each month and tickets cost $20 each. You can find more information here.